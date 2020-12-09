UK Readers: You Can Help Shape the Future of Vegan Food

At the end of 2019, Vegan Food & Living ran its first Big Vegan Survey to find out more about the UK’s vegans. Now it’s back again with the aim of seeing what’s changed, what you feel has progressed well, and what you think still needs some work when it comes to vegan food in the UK.

We all know veganism has made incredible progress in recent years, but is it enough and what else can be done? This is your chance to have your say. As well as helping to shape the future of vegan food, at the end of the survey you’ll get the chance to enter a prize draw to win one of two vegan hampers from The Body Shop, worth £140 each.

The survey focuses on food products and will take around 10 minutes to complete. Once Vegan Food & Living has collected the results from thousands of vegans around the UK, the results will be used to help supermarkets, brands and even restaurants to improve their vegan offerings and hopefully get more of what you want onto the high street shelves.

Complete the survey here.