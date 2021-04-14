UK Supermarket Iceland Doubles Plant-Based Offerings With Launch of LIVEKINDLY Brands in 1000 Stores

Following the LIVEKINDLY Co’s acquisition of No Meat , Iceland’s vegan meat alternative brand, the UK discount supermarket announces today it has doubled its meat-free offering in almost 1,000 stores, with the rollout of Fry’s, Oumph! and LikeMeat products. Andrew Staniland, Trading Director at Iceland Foods, stated: “We’ve seen substantial growth in meat free sales”.

The products to be launched into Iceland and The Food Warehouse include:

Domenico Speciale, General Manager, LIVEKINDLY Collective UK says: “Partnerships are crucial across the whole value chain to help deliver our mission to make plant-based eating the new norm. Making our products widely available helps us to deliver on that mission, I am delighted to be working with such a value-aligned partner to bring the best plant-based products to Iceland shoppers. I am excited to be working with the Iceland team over the next few years to inspire and educate shoppers looking to make healthier choices and move to a more flexitarian diet.”

Andrew Staniland commented: “Doubling our meat-free offering with the launch of LIVEKINDLY Collective brands into Iceland main estate and Food Warehouse is a further evidence of bringing healthier food choices to our customer to meet the demand for plant-based meat alternatives. We’re excited to be bringing a brand-new range of 100% plant-based products from some of the best known and most loved brands in the UK to the Iceland shopper and seeing what our customers think about the new range.”