Vejii Launches Vejii Express With Shipping Guaranteed in 48 Hours

Vejii Holdings Ltd., through its US subsidiary Vejii Inc, announces the launch of Vejii Express; a new service which offers guaranteed shipping within two business-days for selected products across the US. The company also expands its offerings to include more plant-based SKUs, such as perishable and frozen plant-based meat, seafood, and dairy alternatives.

Vejii‘s online shopping platform caters for vegans, vegetarians, flexitarians and consumers looking to integrate more plant-based foods into their diet, and uses data analytics to gain insights into its highest velocity and trending SKUs, enabling the Company to determine which products will perform best when offered via Vejji or Vejii Express. By offering products through Vejii Express, the Company anticipates a potential increase of repeat-purchases and an improved customer experience.

“We are constantly looking for ways to improve the experience for Vejii customers and are proud to now be able to offer faster delivery times nationwide. This is more important than ever to consumers as many are avoiding in-person grocery shopping, or simply want another option that aligns with their values,” said Kory Zelickson, CEO of Vejii. “This will not only enable faster delivery and a wider selection of products, but it will also allow us to better control distribution and continue to improve the customer experience.”

