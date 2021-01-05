allplants Launches Lighter Menu for a Healthy New Year

allplants announces the introduction of a new Lighter Menu as part of its nationwide service which brings pre-prepared dishes direct to consumer doorsteps. The hugely popular UK brand operates Europe’s largest plant-based kitchen; a newly-opened 20,000 square foot kitchen in its London headquarters.
All of the meals on allplants Lighter Menu contain at least 2 of your 5 a day, are under 450kcal, and have been created with an in-house nutritionist. The price of an allplants box of six meals costs £40.50 for single portions (£6.75 per meal) or £59.88 for double portions (£4.99 per meal).
The Lighter Menu comes in five options with more dishes to follow: Green Goodness Bowl, Spicy Szechuan Noodles, Protein Bolognese Bowl, Roasted Veggie Lasagne, and Aubergine Parmigiana.
Speaking in interview with vegconomist six weeks ago, allplants co-founder Jonathan Petrides said of the company’s rapid success in 2020: “In line with allplants fast-paced growth, the kitchen is designed to host over 200 chefs, hand-preparing 200,000 meals per week as allplants and the plant-based movement accelerate into 2021.
“Never before has a kitchen on this scale been dedicated to serving meals made entirely from plants, and this will allow us to continue making the best tasting plant-based food our world has ever seen, propelling plant-based living into a new era.”
He added in relation to the growth of plantbased during COVID, “At the start of this year allplants served its millionth meal (after 36 months of cooking), now only 9-10 months later we are about to serve 2 million meals.”