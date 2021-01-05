allplants Launches Lighter Menu for a Healthy New Year

allplants announces the introduction of a new Lighter Menu as part of its nationwide service which brings pre-prepared dishes direct to consumer doorsteps. The hugely popular UK brand operates Europe’s largest plant-based kitchen; a newly-opened 20,000 square foot kitchen in its London headquarters.

All of the meals on allplants Lighter Menu contain at least 2 of your 5 a day, are under 450kcal, and have been created with an in-house nutritionist. The price of an allplants box of six meals costs £40.50 for single portions (£6.75 per meal) or £59.88 for double portions (£4.99 per meal).

The Lighter Menu comes in five options with more dishes to follow: Green Goodness Bowl, Spicy Szechuan Noodles, Protein Bolognese Bowl, Roasted Veggie Lasagne, and Aubergine Parmigiana.

Speaking in interview with vegconomist six weeks ago, allplants co-founder Jonathan Petrides said of the company’s rapid success in 2020: “In line with ​allplants​ fast-paced growth, the kitchen is designed to host over 200 chefs, hand-preparing 200,000 meals per week as ​allplants ​and the plant-based movement accelerate into 2021.

“Never before has a kitchen on this scale been dedicated to serving meals made entirely from plants, and this will allow us to continue making the best tasting plant-based food our world has ever seen, propelling plant-based living into a new era.”

He added in relation to the growth of plantbased during COVID, “At the start of this year ​allplants​ served its millionth meal (after 36 months of cooking), now only 9-10 months later we are about to serve 2 million meals.”

Share article: share

share

share

email