Ethically Made Sex Toys, Lubes and Condoms For a Very Vegan Valentines

We covered the subject of vegan condoms (yes that’s a thing and no they aren’t usually vegan) back in 2018 when vegan was far less mainstream. These days we have a plethora of ethically made, cruelty-free adult products available at a click – so for this Sunday 14th of Feb, here are a few ways to have some 100% animal-free fun and feel good on all levels, including morally!

LessMeat’s Saucy Vegan Meal Kit

Yorkshire-based vegan startup LessMeat has launched a “raunchy” vegan 2-course meal kit with lube, pick & mix sex toy/game and vegan squirty cream surprise inside. It comes with three different main courses and desserts to choose from.

LessMeat Founder and former chef Jason Lloyd says, “We’re on a mission to get other people as fiercely passionate about plant-based food as we are. Date night doesn’t need to be just steak and chips.”

Lubes

Plant-based lubes are becoming popular on the market, with consumers increasingly aware of what they may be putting in their bodies. Available in UK store Superdrug, Woowoo Bliss oil is made from aloe vera, geranium, hemp and CBD oil to heighten and stimulate sexual pleasure. For US and Australian consumers, Alu is a water-based lube made from aloe vera and natural plant extracts, formulated to match the vagina’s pH.

Vegan Toys

Sex toys are often made using toxic and porous materials which are potentially hazardous to your health and sometimes of animal origin. To celebrate the importance of healthy orgasms, Vegan Toys shape its sex toys to look like healthy fruits and vegetables, like eggplants, bananas or cucumbers, as well as using the safest materials. For Valentine’s Day, Vegan Toys is running a sale of up to 50% off which also includes its fruit-shaped kegal balls.

Condoms

Conventional latex condoms contain casein, a milk protein, and as such are not suitable for vegans. Fortunately, an increasing number of companies are producing alternatives, one of which is Hanx, whose condoms are vegan certified, fair trade sourced and biodegradable. Another brand widely available is Glyde, whose products are crafted with 100% natural latex fair trade sourced rubber and thistle extract, certified ethical and vegan by the Vegan Society, and certified by PETA’s Caring Consumer Program.

Share article: share

share

share

email