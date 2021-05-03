Latinx Military Veteran & Serial Entrepreneur Founds VictuaLiv, Reverses Her Borderline Anemia

VictuaLiv, translated as food and life, was founded by Latinx entrepreneurs Desiree Mora and Alexander Hovik, a former sponsored athlete who is also plant-based. Three-time entrepreneur Mora says that through creating VictuaLiV, a vegan supplement offering a formula of nine essential nutrients, she was able to reverse her borderline anemia and thrive on a plant-based diet.

As we reported this January, a study found that the global vegan supplements market will see growth at 10.9% CAGR between 2020 and 2028, valuing the market at over US$ 17 billion. The market for vegan supplements has increased massively since the global health crisis, partly as they are considered to be safer and healthier, and additionally due to increasing ethical concerns over the use of animal ingredients.

VictuaLiV aims to assist the growing number of people newly transitioning to a plant-based diet and provides nine essential vitamins and minerals: vitamins D, K12, B12, Iron, Iodine, Magnesium, Zinc, Cranberry seed oil and DHA. Mora explains, “Our focus of only including 9 ingredients just makes sense. The common multivitamin has a never-ending, long list of ingredients, and some ingredients end up canceling each other out. With a plant-based diet you just don’t need all these things. ”

“Ultimately, I believe in proper, healthy nutrition fueled by a plant-based diet supported by a short list of essential, supplemental nutrients. I feel much more energized and better than ever. VictuaLiV is a dream come true for me.”

Share article: share

share

share

email