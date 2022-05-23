Natreve’s MOOLESS Animal-Free Whey Protein Enters Retail at 600+ Vitamin Shoppe Stores

Natreve, a nutritional supplements brand, announces its highly anticipated MOOLESS animal-free whey protein is now available in over 690 Vitamin Shoppe stores across the US. The news marks the official retail launch for MOOLESS, a protein powder made with Perfect Day’s precision fermented whey. The product is also available through Natreve’s website and will expand to more retailers in the coming months.

Containing 20 grams of protein, 4.6 grams of BCAAs and a full range of digestive enzymes, MOOLESS is molecularly identical to conventional, cow-derived whey and provides the same nutritional benefits, Natreve states. Unlike animal-based whey, MOOLESS does not contain any lactose and hormones.

A first mover

Available in four flavors – Vanilla Bean Cupcake, Chocolate Fudge Brownie, Cookies and Cream and Strawberry Shortcake – the product retails at $39.99 for ten single-serve packets. Natreve, along with The California Performance Co, became one of the first brands to offer products made with Perfect Day’s groundbreaking whey protein in 2021.

“Our mission of becoming the most sustainable wellness brand on the planet is an ambitious one that is now being realized through the launch of MOOLESS,” said Roland Radu, CEO of Natreve. “To say that we are excited to see MOOLESS at The Vitamin Shoppe and in shopping carts today — both online and in physical stores — would be a massive understatement. With MOOLESS animal-free whey protein powder, Natreve now provides even more options for people to invest in their health while protecting the health of our planet.”

“At The Vitamin Shoppe, we are committed to the highest levels of quality, innovation, and expertise for our customers,” commented Sharon Leite, CEO of The Vitamin Shoppe. “Natreve and its revolutionary MOOLESS product deliver on all of those values, bringing a truly breakthrough idea to the whey protein category. We are thrilled to be the first retailer to offer MOOLESS, a product that helps both consumers and the planet thrive by creating a more sustainable source of healthy nutrition.”