Non-Profit Boosts Interest in Plant-Based Nutrition Among German Medical Students

Supported by advisory Board Member Dr. Michael Greger, The Physicians Association for Nutrition (PAN) International is increasing awareness in the medical community of the power of plant-based nutrition to treat and prevent disease. The online course has over 2,700 medical students in Munich signing up so far.

The first edition was attended by a record-breaking 2,497 audience members, with 87% made up of medical students from across Germany. The event began with talks from PAN’s Medical Director, Niklas Oppenrieder MD, who says: “This record number of attendees shows us that nutrition and nutritional medicine need to be a much more central part of medical education and healthcare. That’s what we are working for at PAN.”

The 11-part Iss Das! (“Eat That!”) series has been organized almost exclusively by volunteers from the PAN University Groups and brings together renowned experts from diverse specialties of medicine and nutritional science. The online talks will take place between November 2020 and January 2021 and will cover topics such as nutritional medicine in cardiology, food and the climate crisis, and gastroenterology and the microbiome.

For more information and to register for the individual events visit https://pan-int.org/pan_events.

