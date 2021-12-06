Sponsored Post

Being adequately supplied with creatine can be made easy for vegans and vegetarians. Namely, by fortifying plant-based substitutes with Creapure® (creatine monohydrate). Besides meat substitutes, Creapure® also works in milk alternatives.

Innovative milk alternatives containing Creapure® provide an optimal supply of creatine to support energy metabolism; for health, performance, and vitality.

Creatine is a natural component in animal products, especially in meat and fish, but also in traces in dairy products. However, plant foods do not contain any creatine.

Individuals who consume little or no creatine, especially vegans and vegetarians, have lower creatine levels compared to omnivores. Creatine is essential for the proper functioning of cells in the human body. To ensure a healthy energy metabolism, dietary creatine intake is important for these individuals.

Milk alternatives can be brought into line with the animal product in terms of their nutritional profile by adding creatine. The advantage for vegans and vegetarians is that they are already supplied with creatine while eating, without having to supplement. Creatine monohydrate is the best exogenous source of creatine for the body. Creapure® is a high quality creatine monohydrate and is suitable for food fortification.

About Creapure®:

premium creatine monohydrate made in Germany

high level of quality due to continually monitored manufacturing and analytical controls.

IFS FOOD certified

free of any animal based products/raw materials and vegetarian and vegan friendly.

