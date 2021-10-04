SternVitamin Releases New Micronutrient Premixes to Fortify Oat Drinks, Vegan Burgers & Alt Seafood

It is argued by some that a fully vegan diet can lack certain micronutrients, such as vitamins B 12 , B 2 and D, and calcium, iron, selenium, and zinc, as well as the amino acid lysine and certain omega-3 fatty acids. SternVitamin GmbH develops individual vitamin and mineral mixes that also include functional ingredients like amino acids and plant extracts, suitable for enriching foods, beverages, and nutritional supplements.

SternVitamin develops premixes to meet certain target-group-specific needs, such as strengthening the bones, the immune system or gut health. “Customer interest in micronutrient premixes for plant-based products is growing,” says SternVitamin Product Manager Dr Christina Mesch. “So together with our sister company Planteneers, we have developed further concepts for plant-based drinks that address the current health trend.”

Oat drinks for mental power and the immune system

SternVitalityV and SternDefenceV are new to the product line. SternVitality is for a coffee oat drink with important micronutrients to support mental performance. The vitamins and minerals of the premix reduce tiredness and fatigue, and provide new energy. SternDefenceV was developed for a fruity oat drink and contains vitamins, minerals, and botanicals. Sea buckthorn, vitamins B 2 , C and E, and the trace elements selenium and zinc protect the cells from oxidative stress, while vitamin D contributes to the growth, maturation, and activity of immune cells.

Micronutrients for vegan burgers & plant-based fish products



There are also new premixes for plant-based meat and fish alternatives. These contain the most important micronutrients found in their animal counterparts. For example, the premix for burger patties contains iron and vitamin B 12 . The premix for salmon filet supports consumers with B-vitamins, vitamins D and E, selenium, and the omega-3 fatty acid DHA.

Bone and heart health



In addition to these new premix concepts, SternVitamin has also reviewed its existing premixes SternBonesV and SternHeartV and updated them in accordance with the latest science. SternBonesV is for a vanilla oat drink with a combination of vegan vitamin D 3 , vitamin K 2 and calcium which helps maintain bone health, while SternHeartV is incorporated into a chocolate oat drink. It contains additional vitamin K 1 for vascular health and vitamin C, which improves the elasticity of the aorta and raises “good” HDL cholesterol.

