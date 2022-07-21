BENEO: “Our Survey Revealed 1 in 4 Consumers Worldwide Identify as Flexitarian, and Half Are Interested in Plant-Based”

Leading functional ingredients producer BENEO has hit the vegconomist headlines recently with its €50 million investment into a new faba bean processing plant in Germany, as well as its acquisition of Meatless BV, a Dutch producer of texturized plant proteins with over 15 years of experience.

We interviewed Andreas Herber, Member of the Executive Board at BENEO, to discuss the company’s plant-based future.

Who is BENEO and what does the company stand for in the plant-based sector?

BENEO has long-standing experience in developing and producing plant-based functional ingredients for food, feed, and pharmaceutical products. Plant-based solutions are thus in our genes. But for us, it is also key that our products provide additional benefits. In line with our company’s philosophy of “Connecting nutrition and health”, our ingredients are designed to promote health and wellbeing in a holistic way by supporting, for example, blood sugar management, weight management, and digestive health.

Catering to growing public interest in plant-based nutrition, BENEO accompanies customers along the entire value chain. Our experts provide, among other things, assistance with questions related to nutrition science or legislation, application technology, as well as decisive insights into the latest market developments – both globally and regionally.