Creapure®/AlzChem: “Creapure® is an excellent ingredient in functional foods for a sustainable food system”

As plant-based alternatives arrive more and more into the mainstream, factors such as taste and texture are important to vegans and vegetarians, but perhaps even more for flexitarians, who are accustomed to consuming animal products and who need to be convinced. Adidtionally, meat alternatives should be designed to offer an optimal supply of essential nutrients by adding functional ingredients such as creatine.

Verena Löber, New Business Development Manager at AlzChem, explains why Creapure® (creatine monohydrate) is a beneficial ingredient in plant-based products, and how Creapure® contributes to a sustainable food system.

What exactly is Creapure®?

Creapure® is high-purity creatine monohydrate made in Germany by AlzChem. Creatine monohydrate is the best available source of creatine for the body and the best form for enriching foods. When selecting creatine monohydrate for food production, the highest quality, safety and purity are a prerequisite. Creapure® is the gold standard.

Creapure® can be added to bars, cereals and dairy products (especially yogurt or whey); as well as meat substitutes and vegetable protein-based milk alternatives.

What are the benefits of Creapure® in plant-based substitutes?

Creapure® as a functional ingredient optimizes the nutritional profile of products and makes plant-based alternatives as “natural” (in terms of the composition) as animal-based products. Products enriched with creatine monohydrate offer vegans and vegetarians an ideal creatine supply.

This makes these products more nutritious, one might even say more complete, providing vegans and vegetarians with an optimal creatine supply.

What is creatine and how do consumers with a (solely) plant-based diet benefit?

Creatine is a natural substance in the body. Creatine plays a crucial role in the storage and transport of energy in every single cell of the body.

Above all, muscle, brain and nerve cells, but also immune cells, benefit from a dietary creatine supply in addition to the body’s own synthesis. The individual can feel this in a higher level of available energy – both physically and mentally.

Why is an additional intake of creatine especially recommended for vegans and vegetarians?

Creatine is a natural component in animal products, mainly in meat and fish, but also in traces in dairy products. Plant foods do not contain any creatine.

Individuals with little or no creatine intake, particularly vegans and vegetarians, have lower creatine levels compared to non-vegetarians. To support the metabolism of these individuals, dietary intake of creatine is essential.

Why is Creapure® an ingredient with and for sustainability?

More and more consumers avoid meat and dairy products in order to reduce their carbon footprint. At the same time, they look for well-balanced alternatives and diets. Consequently, there is a need for innovative products that enable a healthy and sustainable lifestyle. The solution for vegan and vegetarians are functional foods, foods enriched with vital substances, vitamins and minerals, based on plant protein. Creapure® is one of these functional ingredients. This offers consumers an optimal nutrient profile for a balanced and healthy diet.

On the other hand, enriched plant-based alternatives help to reduce the environmental impact due to a decreased consumption and production of animal products. A further step to a sustainable food system beneficial for nature, humans and animals.

Creapure® is an excellent ingredient in functional foods for a sustainable food system. In summary, Creapure® supports a healthy, active life and general well-being – especially for vegans and vegetarians.

Thank you for the informative interview, Mrs. Löber.

