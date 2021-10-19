LIVEKINDLY Collective: “On Track to Become One of the World’s Largest Plant-Based Food Companies”

The LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded with the goal of changing people’s beliefs and habits: “Ultimately, we want to transform the broken food system into a sustainable, plant-based one.”

To achieve this mission, the collective of food industry executives is building an assembly of ethically aligned brands whose footprint is gradually expanding across the globe.

We caught up with Mick van Ettinger, Chief Marketing Officer Global of the LIVEKINDLY Collective, to find out more about the organisation and its goals moving forward.

How long has LIVEKINDLY Collective been around and where does the company currently stand?

LIVEKINDLY Collective was founded in 2020 on the belief that plant-based alternatives have the power to make the global food system sustainable. Its mission is to make plant-based living the new norm. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the globe, LIVEKINDLY Collective is uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale.

LIVEKINDLY Collective has 500 employees and sells in more than 40 countries around the world.

How much capital has LIVEKINDLY Collective been able to raise in the funding rounds and what will it be invested in?

We raised $535 million in the first 12 months, as one of the top-three highest-funded plant-based food companies. We invest in innovation, international growth and making plant-based food accessible and delicious.

Which brands are currently part of the portfolio?

The portfolio of brands OUMPH!, The Fry Family Food Co., LikeMeat, No Meat, The Dutch Weed Burger, Happy Chicken and Giggling Pig. Furthermore, the company is the voice of the plant-based movement, communicating informative, entertaining and inspiring content through its media and lifestyle platform, LIVEKINDLY Media and @livekindlyco on Instagram.

Which brands will be launched on which continents in the coming months?

We have recently launched our flagship brands in China and are planning on growing the distribution of our full brand portfolio in various markets in the coming months. Just recently OUMPH! launched in the Netherlands and Germany. We also invest in R&D and innovation and have recently launched our OUMPH! Kebab in UK and Sweden. We will be launching some exciting products soon. So stay tuned.

Why should retailers choose brands from LIVEKINDLY Collective?

LIVEKINDLY Collective brands have been pioneering the plant-based industry for more than 30 years. As a collective of founders, entrepreneurs, and business leaders from across the globe, we are uniquely positioned to create impact with speed, at scale.

With that expertise, vision and scale LIVEKINDLY Collective is on track to become one of the world’s largest plant-based food companies. The Collective is the only company in the plant-based food sector to openly commit to operating the entire value chain. We harness the power of “double pivot,” organic and only natural ingredient plant-based protein.

Where does LIVEKINDLY Collective want to be in five years?

We are on a mission to make plant-based living the new norm. We will continue to deliver on that mission making sure that our brands reach as many customers as possible with plant-based news and delicious products.

