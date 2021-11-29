MEGGLE Food Ingredients & Solutions: “The Goal is to Significantly Expand Our National and International Competitiveness in the Vegan Market Segment”

MEGGLE Business Group Food Ingredients & Solutions develops, produces and distributes raw materials and individual products for the food processing industry worldwide. With more than 40 years of experience, MEGGLE is one of the leading players in this field.

To remain successful in the vegan food market with its increasingly differentiated needs, MEGGLE is continuously working on expanding the vegan product segment. We spoke to Helge Sadowski, Director of MEGGLE Food Ingredients & Solutions, about the current developments in the vegan segment and further plans for the future.

What does the MEGGLE Food Ingredients & Solutions Business Group stand for?

MEGGLE, with a company history going back more than 130 years, is a regionally anchored family business with a strong international orientation. The company has always stood for high product quality, a high level of expertise in the respective applications and target-oriented innovations. With our many years of experience, we accompany our partners in the development and production of food products and offer customized individual solutions.

This customer-oriented service, as well as individual and competent support from the first conversation to reliable delivery, is important to us. Ecological and social responsibility and a sustainable, long-term business approach have guided us from the very beginning. We always want to be open to new ideas and act in a quality-conscious, creative and flexible manner. Out of conviction, it is our concern to constantly expand our vegan product range.

Which vegan solutions do you currently offer to which manufacturers?

We have developed our first vegan product Edifett® F 60 P/AS SG especially for the industrial production of convenience products. The universally applicable fat powder provides whitening power as a substitute for cream powder in instant soups and sauces and offers excellent emulsion stability in the end product.

Our portfolio also includes plant-based products for use in sweet baked goods. The palm-free and plant-based fat powder Edifett® F 72 C, for example, is used in baking mixes as well as in cold and filling creams. Our Edifett® SCP X 100, a cake emulsifier for whipped masses, offers perfect functionality and stability for vegan baked goods.

Our latest innovation in the vegan product range is Megglite® 32-05, a vegan coffee whitener that can be used in all hot beverages. What we consider outstanding is the unchanged functionality of our products compared to milk- and whey-based products.

What plans do you have for the vegan product line?

According to ProVeg, sales for plant-based foods in Europe increased by 50% from 2018 to 2020. In Germany, the market almost doubled during this period. Our goal is to further expand our national and international strengths in the vegan market segment as well. With an attractive range of products, consisting of plant-based products and our well-known good service for our customers, we want to meet the increasing demand for sustainable and vegan food today and also in the future.

Why should companies focus on your vegan B2B products?

We develop compounds with a focus on high functionality and offer customer-oriented solutions and systems for a wide range of applications. Together with the customer’s know-how about the market and application, Meggle’s technology and experience offer an unbeatable team to combine end-user requirements into a perfect result. With our technological know-how and support, we can accelerate our customers’ development process. Added to this is our high level of quality awareness: Our multi-certified MEGGLE quality system is implemented in all business processes in order to be able to deliver premium quality products with the greatest functionality to our customers.

Who can interested parties contact?

Contact details and further information on our services can be found on our English website, www.meggle-foodingredients.de/en/. Our sales managers and application engineers are always available for individual advice.

You can find out more about MEGGLE’s vegan solutions in the product section at www.meggle-foodingredients.de/en/food_solutions/.