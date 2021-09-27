Plant Based World Expo: “Our Trade Event is a Haven For Anybody Sourcing Plant-Based Products”

The Plant Based World Expo will take place at London’s Business Design Centre on 15-16 October 2021. It is the only trade event in Europe dedicated to plant-based food. It is still possible to register for free to attend the trade event.

We talked to Benjamin Davis, VP of Content.

What was the inspiration behind launching Plant Based World Expo?

I was inspired by my own personal transformation after switching to a plant-based diet and vegan lifestyle. Eager to share these benefits with others, I teamed up with JD Events, a veteran trade show production company who recognized the absence of a professional trade event for the growing plant-based industry.

Plant Based World Expo was born and launched at the Javits Center in NYC in 2019, and after a very successful event, we decided to launch Plant Based World Europe the following year!

At which target groups is the Plant Based World Conference & Expo aimed?

Plant Based World Europe is a haven for anybody sourcing plant-based products. If you are responsible for evolving menus and shelves with new, healthier, and more environmentally friendly products, you can get everything you need at our show.

Some of the biggest retailers, foodservice providers, manufacturers, and distributors have already signed up to attend, including ALDI UK, Co-Op, Costco, Ocado, Amazon, Morrisons, Greggs, Domino’s Pizza, JD Wetherspoon, Nandos, The Restaurant Group, Bidfood, Brakes, Gategroup, Deliveroo, Nestle, Unilever and more.

We are proud that Plant Based World has become a destination for the whole plant-based industry to gather and gain inspiration, opportunities, and network. But it’s not just for those already in the industry, we welcome all food and beverage trade professionals to join us if they want to expand their business in this area!

How many exhibitors are expected, from which industries and countries do they come from?

The show exhibitor line-up features over 100 companies who are travelling from all parts of the world, including Hong Kong, Denmark, India, France, America, Greece, Spain, and the Netherlands.

These exhibitors will be sampling a range of meat and dairy alternatives, from burgers and nuggets to pizza cheese and everything in between. Prepare to be wowed by plant-based eggs for scrambling, tastebud-tingling condiments, creamy sauces, snacks, desserts and more!

Most of our exhibitors are offering consumer packaged goods and foodservice-ready ingredients, but there will also be a range of solution providers such as certifications and packaging.

What are the highlights of the conference?

The conference features big-name keynote presentations from industry leaders and a 2-day, buyer-focused educational programme that addresses the most pressing topics for sourcing plant-based products in retail and foodservice.

On the first day of Plant Based World Europe, our opening keynote will be delivered by Heather Mills, Olympic Skier and founder of VBites. She will be reflecting on her personal journey to plant-based and the impact it had on her business investments.

The next day, the show will kick off with a panel from the world’s largest food company on how they’re working to grow the entire category of plant-based food. Nestle’s Head of Food (Lynn Little), Head of Sustainability (Emma Keller) and Nutrition Expert (Anna Collins) will be joining the keynote session.

Is it possible to join remotely?

The show is a live, in-person event happening in London’s Business Design Centre and won’t be accessible remotely. Registration is free, and we are offering upgrades to our full business conference program on a first come-first-served basis.

ABOUT PLANT BASED WORLD CONFERENCE & EXPO EUROPE

Plant Based World Europe is the only 100% plant based B2B event to attract an audience of buyers and food and beverage professionals from across retail, foodservice and public sector catering. This unique event will combine a world-class conference with an international exhibition of the biggest and best products in the market, as well as high-level networking and tasting opportunities. Plant Based World Europe is arriving at London’s Business Design Centre on the 15-16th October 2021. Registration is open and it is free to attend for trade professionals.

Share article: share

share

share

email