Planteneers: “With Us, Companies Don’t Need to Invest in Expensive R&D to Bring Plant-Based Alternatives to Market”

Planteneers specializes in the development and production of plant-based food alternatives and is part of the Stern-Wywiol Gruppe. The company’s expertise lies in the formulation of high-quality, functional ingredients and compounds that are tailored to mimic the taste, texture, and cooking properties of traditional animal-based products.

​​​After a successful 2023 during which Planteneers won the World Plant-Based Innovation Awards 2023 in the technology category for the Plantbaser and expanded into the USA with a new office in Aurora, Illinois, we spoke with Dr. Dorotea Pein, Director Technology, on thoughts for the year ahead not just for the company but for the alternative food space in general – “cultured meat and proteins from fermentation will become more important,” predicts Dr Pein.

Can you tell us what the most important achievements and highlights were for Planteneers in 2023, especially in terms of product innovation and market expansion?

A highlight in terms of market expansion was definitely the opening of our new location in the US. Our colleagues in Illinois focus on the special wishes and expectations of American customers. In addition to sales, distribution, and marketing people, product managers and R&D technologists will provide new ideas and concepts. We experienced another highlight in the US when our Plantbaser, the world’s first configurator for plant-based products, won the Technology Innovation Award at the Plant Based World Expo. Five of our products also made it to the finals, with our plant-based alternatives to chicken breast, filet steak, parmesan, salmon filet, and salami sticks shortlisted. We are naturally very gratified by this, and it confirms that we’re on the right track.

What are Planteneers’ most important goals and initiatives for 2024, especially with a view towards new markets and product categories?

We’re hard at work on some forward-looking concepts. In the area of ingredients, one focus is proteins from new processes, looking at ancillary sources and energy efficiency. This is important for sustainability reasons, as well as in order to make the value chain of plant-based proteins more efficient. Another basis for new product ideas is mega-trends like health and nutrition. Customers expect us to identify the trends early on and ideally even help set them with the appropriate concepts. We’ll also continue to focus on digitalization and raw materials sourcing.

In products, we’re looking harder at the applications. For example, convenience is playing a greater role. In the seafood alternative category, we’re adding a new plant-based white fish alternative to our lineup. It’s ideal for marketing as a filet with a topping for baking at home. In the area of meat alternatives, we offer a new high moisture extrudate that can be used as a component in ready meals, among other applications. The kebab cut deserves special mention. It’s perfect for convenience recipes and makes an unbeatable team with our tzatziki alternative. We’ve developed a version based on pea protein that meets consumer wishes. We’re also expanding our target group with the food service sector.

What trade shows and conferences were most important for Planteneers in 2023, and what upcoming events in 2024 do you see as pivotal for your industry presence?

Alongside PBWE in New York and London, Fi Europe in Frankfurt was naturally a big deal for us. In New York, we were an international sponsor. Our North American team led discussions about the future of plant-based foods, and used our ingredients to stage unusual culinary experiences. In London, there was a workshop on new product development with our digital product configurator Plantbaser. At all three events we contributed ideas for the creative preparation of plant-based foods at cooking shows. PBWE in New York and London will in 2024 again be at the focus of our trade show activities, as will FiE.

Do you have some success stories you can share with us concerning the development of plant-based products, especially bestsellers or products in high-demand categories?

With our broad applications technology base we definitely have some bestsellers in the Planteneers portfolio, like yogurt alternatives based on coconut, cold cut alternatives, fish alternatives like salmon, and even whole cut alternatives for chicken and beef. My personal favorite is the chicken alternative that goes great in a Caesar salad, along with our Parmesan alternative and a vegan dressing. To appeal to the tastes of consumers in international markets, we also adapt our application formulations to the respective regions.

Have you noticed a trend among your customers to improve their nutritional profiles? How is Planteneers supporting this trend?

This has been a subject of importance to us for a long time. It must not be forgotten that meat and dairy products are important sources of nutrients. Our sister company SternVitamin has developed a premix with the most important micronutrients contained in conventional sliced cheese, i.e. vitamins A, D, B2, B3, and B12 plus the minerals calcium and zinc.

Also, this year we succeeded in breaking the protein enrichment barrier in cheese. We now have a system for a plant-based alternative to cheddar with a protein content of seven percent, and it even meets consumer demands for clean label products. What makes this even more special is the creamy consistency – a breakthrough in cheese alternatives. By comparison, conventional sliced cheese alternatives as a rule have no more than one percent protein and are often very hard. High protein is also a sales benefit with our new yogurt alternative and new HME product for meat alternatives.

Do you notice a reluctance to invest in plant-based products on the part of the industry? If so, how does Planteneers deal with challenges of that nature?

High energy costs and rising raw material prices naturally also affect our customers. These issues will keep us busy in the coming year as well. With all the obstacles, we also see the opportunity to offer appropriate solutions to the big challenges through scientific and technical innovation. Plant-based alternatives offer answers to many trends and mega-trends that consumers are interested in – sustainability, animal welfare, and the growing hunger for protein. So we continue to see the plant-based market as a growth market. Market subsegments like food service also still offer potential for creative solutions.

Quite apart from that, with us, companies don’t need to invest in expensive research and development to bring plant-based alternatives to market. In addition, we offer a solution for complex sourcing requirements. With our compounds, the control of fluctuating quality becomes simpler, since we inspect the raw materials for their properties before incorporating them into compounds. This service simplifies applications and supply chains for our customers.

How does Planteneers’ approach to developing tailor-made functional systems for plant-based foods differ from that of competitors, and what special challenges have you dealt with in the process?

Closeness to customers and markets is one of the central elements to our success. It’s the only way we can offer customers the solutions they need and expect from us, that are precisely adapted to their requirements. As an owner-operated family company, despite our international scale we have the ability to respond quickly and flexibly to the individual wishes of our customers. We can turn a Thermomix into a pilot plant on the spur of the moment. It is exactly these creative and sometimes unconventional solutions that many customers appreciate from us. Add to that our broad portfolio and the experience gained in ten years of research and development in plant-based alternatives.

What are the next big innovations Planteneers is working on? What do you see as the biggest challenges and opportunities for the plant-based food industry in the coming years?

We want to continue to grow, with new ideas and approaches. New proteins are coming into focus. In the meat sector, alongside plant-based meat alternatives, this will also mean that cultured meat and proteins from fermentation will become more important. Mycoprotein is one example. It has many advantages, from the production process to health to sustainability to zero waste.

At FiE we already offered samples of our first mycoprotein-based product in nugget form. It was very well received. “Cellular agriculture” – i.e. processes for making animal products from cells – will get attention going forward. With raw materials like mycoprotein and products from cellular agriculture, we are able to develop foods that meet the expectations of consumers, mostly meat-eaters, and stand for indulgence. We’ve been working on these forward-looking topics for some time already.