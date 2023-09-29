Redefine Meat: “Our New-Meat is a ‘Hero Item’ on Menus, Appealing to Meat Lovers and Vegans”

Israel’s Redefine Meat is known for its unique “new-meat” technology, said to be able to replicate any cut of meat in plant-based form. Since the meat alternatives launched commercially in 2021, they have received extensive praise — including from Michelin-star chefs — with the company raising a huge $135 million to expand globally.

Redefine Meat has gone on to partner with Europe’s largest meat importer, Giraudi Meats, allowing for an expansion across multiple countries. The brand is now available at numerous restaurants Europe-wide, adding a record 70 new food service customers during this year’s Veganuary campaign alone. In the UK, Redefine Meat has joined forces with gourmet food distributor Classic Fine Foods to make its products available at high-end restaurants across the country.

Global Marketing Manager Ayala Meidan Rimoni told us more about the company’s ongoing expansion and innovations.

Which products are available for hospitality and food service, and where?

Redefine Meat’s portfolio of new-meat products are unique in today’s market, both for their stand-out quality and moreish taste, and how extensive the range is, especially compared to other brands. We have two line-ups, one catering for retail and the other Redefine Pro series for food service, which currently includes over ten products. Together with our brand-new category of pulled meats launched late last year, these include the Redefine Premium Burger, Lamb Kofta, Beef Mince, Pulled Beef, Pulled Pork, Bratwurst, Merguez Sausage and Beef Flank.

Redefine Meat is already available at close to 4,000 outlets across Europe and Israel, ranging from restaurants and steakhouses to hotels, cafes, and more. More recent additions include established nationwide chains like The ASH in Germany, the steakhouse chain Loetje in the Netherlands, and the popular craft brewery BrewDog in the UK.

For a full list of locations, see here.

What feedback have you received from food service and hospitality companies, and at the shows you participated in in recent months?

The feedback has been incredibly positive across Europe, as shown by the slew of food service providers taking on our product. It’s been amazing to see our product incorporated into so many different dishes, no matter the cuisine. We have found that both chefs and customers particularly remark on the high quality and texture of our new-meat, making it a ‘hero item’ on menus, appealing to both meat lovers and vegans. As well as furthering our reach in existing markets, Redefine Meat has, in this year alone, launched into two brand new countries — Italy and Sweden — with many more to come in the coming months, so watch this space!

Equally, at the shows we attended over this past year, we have had a similarly positive reception. At the Dutch food and drinks tradeshow Horecava earlier this year, the Redefine Beef Flank won the Innovation Award in both the Overall and the Food & Beverage categories. As one of the 100 companies that entered, Redefine Meat was among the 16 nominees selected for the four categories, so it was a huge honor to be selected to win both awards.

We also attended Internorga in Germany to showcase our latest category of new-meat to the German food and hospitality industry, including the Pulled Beef and Pulled Pork, as well as the Redefine Bratwurst designed specifically to cater to the German palate. And most recently, our Pulled Meats range was selected to feature at the Innovation Challenge Gallery during the Casual Dining Show in the UK in September.

What innovations is Redefine Meat working on?

Our end goal is to be able to serve consumers with any meat they crave — anywhere, anytime — and so we are always looking to dish up something innovative! By working closely together with local partners in each market, we are looking to create even more delicious dishes that suit any palate and cuisine. Our R&D team is also constantly working towards creating new products to replace the need for a cow, pig, or lamb, as well as improving upon our existing line-up.

What are your main sales channels?

We primarily work with various quality-driven distributors and partners across Europe and Israel, for example German food logistics supplier Dewender and meat importer Giraudi Meats. Recently, we announced eight wholesale partners in the UK alone which span both national and regional, widening our reach in the UK. These partnerships have been paramount in strengthening our presence across Europe, as well as supporting us as we move into new regions.

Notably, earlier this year we also made the exciting jump into the retail market in Israel. Partnering with the country’s biggest retailer, Shufersal, consumers are now able to buy our new-meat directly for the very first time. At launch, our new-meat products were available in 300 branches of the chain across the country, and due to its success, we’re now looking to enter retail in Europe, so look out!

There will be another production plant in the Netherlands, any news and details about that?

We are currently operating out of our European-based production plant in Best, Netherlands. Our ongoing priority is, as we cater to more and more food service providers across Europe, to continue scaling that facility up, especially as we look towards retail.