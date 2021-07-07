Veggieworld Shanghai: “Our Goal is to Build a Professional Trading Platform for the Global Plant-based industry in China”

VeggieWorld Shanghai took place at the Shanghai Exhibition Center in September 2020 as the first offline trade fair for plant-based & sustainable businesses after the pandemic in China. Nearly 100 leading plant-based and sustainable brands from 18 countries and regions showcased their latest products, technologies and services at that time, and nearly 8,500 visitors gathered information and made new contacts at the three-day event.

Thanks to last year’s success and also due to the fact that the Chinese market for plant-based product alternatives continues to grow strongly, VeggieWorld will expand significantly in 2021 to accommodate even more exhibitors. This year’s event, which will again be held at the Shanghai Exhibition Center from 27.08 – 29.08, will be accompanied by an attractive supporting programme consisting of conferences, meetings, online events or even demonstrations and cooking shows.

We wanted to find out more about this year’s edition of the fair and spoke to Ken Zheng, Managing Director of VeggieWorld Shanghai.

What can visitors expect at Veggieworld in Shanghai?

VeggieWorld Shanghai has been regarded as the only dedicated trade fair for plant-based and sustainable business in China. The fair is widely recognized and supported by many brands in China. Due to the COVID-19, it is unlikely for many international companies to travel to Shanghai this year. However, the majority of domestic brands and subsidies or agents of international brands take actively part in this important gathering. There will be around 150 plant-based brands from home and abroad in VeggieWorld Shanghai 2021, showcasing the latest products, technologies and services, including plant-based meat, dairy, seafood, egg, superfood, ingredients, machinery as well as vegan fashion and vegan cosmetics.

Meanwhile, concurrent conference – Sustainable FoodTec Congress is targeted to be one of the highest-level in plant-based industry. The congress will cover plant-based sessions, cell-based sessions, fermentation, and fundraising matchmaking. Now it plans to be a hybrid event for some overseas speakers, investors and audiences who cannot make it onsite.

Furthermore, the Activity Stage will be another highlight of VeggieWorld Shanghai. In this area, cooking shows will reveal delicious plant-based diets and KOLs will share their insides of knowledge, experience, and opinions.

Is the visit also worthwhile for business visitors (buyers, traders, wholesalers…)?

Sure. Unlike VeggieWorld in Europe, at the very beginning, we have already positioned VeggieWorld Shanghai as a B2B plus B2C exhibition. Our goal is to build up a professional trade platform for the global plant-based industry in China. Trade visitors will witness the whole supply chain here. Latest trends, technologies, products will be revealed and new business, new ideas will be discussed in the fairground.

Which companies will be exhibiting?

Our confirmed exhibitors include:

Local startups like OmniPork, Z-rou, Hey Maet, Vesta, Hao Food, and Oatoat, ect. International startups like Oatly, Hungry Planet, Likemeat, Eat Just and St. Hubert, etc. Food Giants with separated plant-based brands: like Unilever, Nestlé, and ConAgra, etc Traditional vegan producers: like Shuangta, Whole perfect, and Sulian, etc.

How is the plant-based market developing in China?

In China, many experts consider 2019 as the start year of the plant-based industry. This industry witnessed incredible growth in 2020 even under the pandemic of COVID -19. in the Asia-Pacific region, approximately US$204 million of investment has been injected into plant-based food companies in the past ten years (2010-2020), and in 2020 alone, the amount of investment has reached US$166 million.

China has performed strongly also in terms of both fundraisings and new product launches. 2021 will be another bigger boom for the plant-based industry in China. At the same time, experts have also realized some problems or weaknesses in China’s market, such as further education of consumers, R&D investment of domestic startups, high price etc.

Are there still exhibition spaces available?

There are still three and half months before the opening, only some limited spaces available. The number of exhibitors of VeggieWorld Shanghai 2021 will increase by almost 50% compared with last year.

For further information visit www.e.veggieworld.cn.

