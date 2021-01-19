Violife: “We Want to Show Flexitarians That There’s a More Ethical and Environmentally Sustainable Way to Eat”

Violife was created by a vegan-dedicated community, based in the beautiful surroundings of Thessalonica in Greece. Committed to making 100% vegan, non-dairy, non GMO foods since the 1990’s, Vioife is a household name in many markets and its portfolio is available in over 50 countries around the world.

We were interested to speak with Simon Orchard, Country Manager UK & Ireland.

In which countries and continents are Violife products already offered?

Violife is most widely available in the United Kingdom and United States of America, as well as Germany and the Nordics.

In which countries will Violife launch in 2021?

This year will see Violife expand further across even more countries all around the world including India, Japan, Latin America and the rest of the European countries.

What does the current product portfolio look like?

The complete Violife range is made up of around 50 vegan alternative to cheese products, as well as our new Cocospread, and is available to view here https://violifefoods.com/our-products/

One of our most celebrated products, the multi-award winning EPIC Mature Cheddar Flavour block, is hugely popular with both plant-based eaters and flexitarians as it tastes and behaves like the real thing. It grates, melts and slices just like it should and is the ultimate addition to any meal! It is also one of the category’s top-selling innovations, delivering over £1.5m in value sales in less than a year1.

Violife’s latest launch, our game-changing new Cocospread, is our first step into the sweet-spread category. Not only is it delicious spread on pancakes or used to make a super quick and vegan-friendly icing for bakes, this innovative product showcases Violife’s mission to create great tasting vegan products that can be enjoyed by everyone.

What are the goals for 2021?

It is our aim in 2021 to encourage even more consumers to have fun experimenting with different ingredients in their own kitchen. With veganism becoming more mainstream, we want to show flexitarians that there’s a more ethical and environmentally sustainable way to eat, and our range of delicious vegan alternatives to cheese mean that you can continue to enjoy all of your favourite dishes, but while still following a vegan diet.

Where will Violife be in 2025 when market conditions return to normal?

We believe that in 2025 veganism and flexitarianism will be the new normal, with consumers more conscious of their impact on the planet and aware of how the foods we eat play an important part in this. With this, the free-from categories will grow exponentially, with a vast range of vegan-alternatives available across all markets and product categories. To make sure that these products perform to the high standards that we set ourselves at Violife, requires a dedication to innovation which is ingrained into the heart of what we do at Violife.

What new launches are planned?

At Violife we are always looking for ways to bring more delicious products to our consumers and are excited to have kicked off this latest round of innovation with our game changing Cocospread. As Violife continues to lead the free-from categories, in 2021 we are looking to expand our offering into additional categories across the sweet and savoury markets. The drive for innovation at the heart of the brand has been key in helping Violife account for 68% of the branded category growth in the last year2.

1 Source: IRI PlusSuite data: Total Market Value Sales up to 2nd January 2021

2Source: IRI PlusSuite data: Total Market Value Sales to 5th December 2020