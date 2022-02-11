Above Food to Acquire Sonic Milling’s Disruptive Plant-Based Food Tech

Above Food Corp., a vertically integrated plant-based company, announces an agreement to acquire Sonic Milling Systems Ltd. The acquisition will include a full suite of intellectual property and global patent coverage for both core and new technologies, Above Food says.

Sonic Milling develops disruptive processing techniques to make plant-based ingredients and products more cost-effective while using fewer resources. The company’s hydrodynamic-cavitation technology utilizes water and pressure to create microscopic air bubbles. These bubbles are capable of breaking apart diverse ingredients – from grains and legumes to fruits and vegetables – into liquids and sauces without the need for stabilizers or oils.

In North America, Sonic Milling has already used this technology to create oat-based concentrate, beverages and creamers for major retailers and brands. The cavitation process can also increase the digestibility of grains and pulses by controlling heat and pressure without denaturing nutrients.

Advancing its reach

Founded in Canada, Above Food is quickly becoming an influential force in the plant-based food sector. Last fall, the company launched Seed to Fork – a first-of-its-kind, DTC e-commerce platform that provides full transparency and traceability of plant-based products. The following month, Above Food purchased Atlantic Natural Foods, makers of TUNO plant-based tuna alternatives, allowing the company to enter the alt-seafood and shelf-stable retail space.

In 2022, the company announced a partnership with Umiami, a leading French food tech startup developing sophisticated whole-cut plant-based meats.

“We’ve been searching for the last two years to uncover an alternative to conventional fractionated protein concentrates and were focused on technology that increases the bio-availability of the native nutrients and proteins found in pulses, grains, and vegetables,” said Lionel Kambeitz, CEO and Executive Chairman of Above Food. “Sonic Milling has done just that in the protein beverage space and we’re excited to expand the application of this groundbreaking technology across our portfolio of our specialty ingredients, private labeled products and consumer brands.”