All G Foods Raises AU$16M in One of Australia’s Largest Ever Seed Funding Rounds 

Australian food challenger All G Foods has raised AU$16 million in seed funding for the development of its alt protein and food-positive brands. Headed by serial entrepreneur Jan Pacas, the All G Foods seed funding round scores as one of Australia’s largest ever.

Looking to become a big player in the Australian alt protein landscape, All G Foods currently has two brands in its portfolio; Love BUDS Meat – a plant-based alt meat producer, and Milkcell – a precision fermentation alt dairy developer. All G Foods has also signed a retail deal with independent supermarket chain IGA for its first product, the Love BUDS Burger.

All G Foods is the brainchild of entrepreneur and former CEO of the year winner in Australia Jan Pacas. Pacas is aiming to build a multi-billion dollar business, especially since plant-based eating has surged in Australia in the wake of Covid-19.

“It’s been slightly over a year since we had the concept and from day one we were aiming really high, wanting to build a multi-billion dollar business”, Pacas told the AFR.

“With plant-based proteins and proteins from technology like precision fermentation, we can help feed a growing local and global population while putting less pressure on our environment,” he added.

