Alt Seafood Disruptor Sophie’s Kitchen Secures $5.6M to Further Growth in the US

Sophie’s Kitchen, a rapidly growing disruptor in the plant-based food industry, has secured a $5.6 million investment to accelerate growth. The funding was led by Billy Goat Brands, the Canadian publicly-listed venture capital platform with a focus on the blue economy.

Founded by Eugene Wang and based in Sebastapol, California, Sophie’s Kitchen will use the funding to support the growth of the brand, as well as product innovation. Sophie’s Kitchen also plans to develop its overall mission of making a positive difference globally by changing unsustainable and unethical industries into ones that are.

Since 2010, Sophie’s Kitchen has created seafood alternatives that enable people to eat plant-based food without giving up the flavors and textures that they love. The current brand portfolio includes plant-based shrimp, crab cakes, fish fillets, and smoked salmon, in addition to its alt tuna line; Toona.

Founder Eugene Wang recently co-founded the Singapore-based food tech Sophie’s Bionutrients, and recently developed the first-ever microalgae-based milk, with more micro-algae product development in the pipeline.

“We at Sophie’s Kitchen believe in the same mission – to save lives and protect the planet, one meal at a time,” stated Sophie’s Kitchen CEO, Dr. Miles Woodruff. “The best way to achieve this goal is to create plant-based foods craved by vegans and meat-lovers alike, while making our products accessible to consumers so they can also join our mission for change,” he added.

