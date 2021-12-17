Australia’s ProForm Foods Announces Strategic Investment From Harvest Road

Harvest Road, an Australian agricultural food company and part of the Tattarang group — one of Australia’s largest private investment groups — has a focus on beef and seafood. The Western Australian company now takes a minority stake in alt protein producer ProForm Foods.

ProForm Foods is known to consumers through its MEET brand products in major supermarkets. The company says it uses at least 70% Australian ingredients in the manufacture of its products. ProForm Food has invested more than $20 million in developing the taste and texture of its products to create products that replicate the experience of eating animal meat.

Harvest Road CEO Paul Slaughter states: “Sustainable food production that meets the growing global demand for protein is a challenge we all face. We recognise the opportunity to invest in Australian innovators who are leading the way in developing high quality, plant-based protein sources,” Slaughter said.

ProForm Foods CEO Matthew Dunn said the partnership with a leading Australian agri-food investor is a key driver for the business. “We are thrilled to be working with Harvest Road, an organisation driven by a vision to create sustainable businesses that deliver more positive environmental outcomes, improve food safety in Australia and support local production,” comments Dunn.

For more on ProForm’s products, visit www.proformfoods.com.au.