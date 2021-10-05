Brooklyn’s Kingdom Supercultures Raises $25M to Revolutionize Power Plant-Based Foods Industry

Biodesign company Kingdom Supercultures has raised $25 million in Series A funding for the development of its natural microbial cultures which could revolutionize the plant-based foods industry.

“We are pioneering an entirely new field of science and class of ingredients by working with biology at the ecosystem and microbiome level”

The investment will allow Kingdom Supercultures to expand its scientific platform and R&D facilities. The Brooklyn-based company plans to expand its portfolio of “Superculture” ingredients which can power products with flavors, textures, and functionalities in the plant-based foods, fermented beverages, and personal care sectors.

With Kingdom Supercultures’ technology, the company claims that consumer packaged goods companies will have the option to precisely tune the sensory and functional properties of their products using natural ingredients. Previously, food companies have relied on artificial chemicals for processing food, while Kingdom’s vision is to replace such artificial chemicals and GMOs with natural Supercultures as the backbone of the industry.

Tremendous Growth

The $25 million Series A funding round – led by Shine Capital – follows a $3.5M seed round in 2020. The new funding round involved recognized names from the plant-based industry, including the founders of Daring Foods.

“The last few years have seen tremendous growth in demand for consumer goods that are healthier and more sustainable. This funding will allow us to meet the need for novel, natural ingredients by continuing to build out our world-class team and advancing our Superculture R&D,” said Kendall Dabaghi, CEO of Kingdom Supercultures.

“We are pioneering an entirely new field of science and class of ingredients by working with biology at the ecosystem and microbiome level. Our Superculture platform allows us to assemble natural microbial cultures into new combinations, delivering healthy and sustainable breakthrough ingredients to our customers — all without genetic modification.” added Ravi Sheth, CSO of Kingdom Supercultures.

