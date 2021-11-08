Canada: Feel Foods Announces Acquisition of BC’s Plantastic as It Grows Plant-Based Portfolio

Feel Foods has announced a deal to acquire British Columbia-based vegan food company Plantastic. A specialist in plant-based cheesecake and burgers, Plantastic prides itself on putting community health and wellness at the forefront of its product development.

Founded in 2019, Plantastic products are currently offered in multiple locations throughout British Columbia as well as online marketplaces and DTC. Founder Sanit Jain started the company due to his personal plant-based success and recovery story after losing his father to a heart attack stemming from high cholesterol. Plantastic offers low cholesterol, plant-based alternatives, and the acquisition will allow for increased market exposure and expanded distribution throughout Canada and the US.

Feel Foods – the agri-food holdings company focused on innovative products and technologies in the food services industry – also has the wholly-owned Black Sheep Vegan Cheeze Company and Be Good Plant-based Foods in its growing portfolio. The deal means Feel Foods will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Plantastic.

“We have found a perfect fit in the Feel Foods family that aligns with Plantastics’ values and vision and will allow our current offerings and new in-development products to reach many more health-conscious consumers. Plantastic offers great tasting non-dairy cheesecakes so that dessert lovers can have their cake and eat it too, while being part of a movement towards a plant-based world, that benefits health, the environment and the animals,” stated Plantastic Food founder Sanit Jain.

