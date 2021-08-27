Canada’s TMRW Foods Raises $2.6M For US Expansion With High Profile Investors From Daiya and Disney

“We’re excited to keep challenging the status quo, to reimagine how to feed people today and tomorrow, to keep unlocking the full potential of plants”, said Dean Blignaut, TMRW Foods co-founder and CEO. “As much as raising capital at this time will enable us to execute on our growth strategy, it’s just as much about surrounding ourselves with the right people and building a core group of stakeholders that are tremendously skilled in facets of the business that we want to focus on. The value and wisdom gained from these stakeholders will enable us to take the next step in the evolution of TMRW – to take what we have built to new heights.”

“Dean and his team at TMRW have a unique approach to plant-based proteins, and their products really stand out. I love that he wants to build the business the right way – focusing on the fundamentals and building a structure and culture for the long term,” said new TMRW investor Eric Patel, who has also taken on an advisory role at TMRW.