Chef Spike Mendelsohn Invests in Mind Blown, a Fast-Growing Vegan Seafood Brand

The Plant-Based Seafood Co., producers of award-winning Mind Blown seafood products, announces an investment from celebrated chef Spike Mendelsohn. The investment amount was not disclosed.

Chef Spike is a growing influence in the plant-based industry, having opened ten outlets of his popular PLNT Burger restaurants and launched Eat the Change, a line of mushroom-based jerky. The chef said the alt-seafood maker’s focus on flavor prompted him to join the brand.

“When I first tasted the coconut shrimp, I literally had my Mind Blown!,” commented Chef Spike. “While I initially fell in love with the product, the reason I am investing in Mind Blown is because I love being part of an innovative team that leads with deliciousness first.”

Chef Spike previously appeared with the brand at a New Orleans pop-up event last year, where Mind Blown served plant-based oyster Po’ Boys sandwiches.

The Plant-Based Seafood Co. is a female-founded company whose best-selling Mind Blown line includes plant-based shrimp, scallops, oyster, lobster and crab cakes. The owners previously operated a traditional seafood company, and say their industry experience helps them create plant-based seafood with realistic tastes and textures.

In 2020, the company made its retail debut through a partnership with wholesale marketplace Pod Foods. The latest investment from Chef Spike will likely help the brand further expand its growth.

A shared excitement

“We are so thrilled to have fellow change-maker, Chef Spike Mendelsohn on our team!,” said Monica Talbert, CEO of The Plant Based Seafood Co. “Spike is known for being a high-energy, passionate restaurateur and brings with him a shared excitement that we can change the world by changing what we eat, without sacrificing our foodie favorites!”

“It’s a pleasure to get to work with other driven entrepreneurs who understand the effect that our food system has on our planet,” said Chef Spike. “I am so excited to be a small part of helping revolutionize the plant-based seafood space. There’s so much more to come…so get your old bay spice ready to go!”