Global Food and Ingredients Acquires Canadian Chickpea Milk Brand YoFiit

Canadian snack, granola, and chickpea milk brand YoFiit, operated by Your Fitness Dish Inc., has been acquired by Global Food and Ingredients (GFI).

GFI is a Canadian plant-based company with a focus on legumes and other high protein specialty crop ingredients. Following the acquisition, YoFiit founder Marie Amazan will continue as the brand’s president, managing products and business development.

YoFiit’s chickpea milk is unique due to its high protein and omega 3 content, achieved with the addition of pea protein and flax oil. The milk is sold at health food stores and major grocery chains across Canada, along with YoFiit’s high protein and low sugar snacks. The products are also available via the company’s website and Amazon, in both Canada and the US.

Chickpea milk

YoFiit is one of the only brands in the world to have developed a milk alternative made from chickpeas. InnovoPro previously collaborated with Wyler Farms to develop chickpea milk for the Israeli market, but it did not have the protein and omega 3 content of YoFiit’s product. In 2018, YoFiit was given a place on the PepsiCo accelerator program in recognition of its innovation.

Expansion

YoFiit is currently conducting extensive R&D to expand its range with plant-based yogurts, egg replacements, and more milk alternatives. The brand also intends to enter other markets.

“YoFiit has major expansion plans into the US market and across Canada, while also developing new plant-based products that will fill the nutrition and taste gaps in the marketplace. We are excited to join GFI to accelerate these plans and use GFI’s platform to connect our plant-based ingredients needs right to the farm level,” said Amazan.