Future Farm Plans to Expand into Alt Dairy Following Epic $58M Series C Raise

Following the Brazilian food tech startup’s launch into the US, Future Farm has now closed a $58 million Series C funding round. The alt meat player is preparing for rapid growth as it continues its expansion in the US and Europe, with alt dairy products also in the pipeline.

With the company now valued at $400 million, the latest funding brings Future Farm’s total investment raised to $89 million. The Series C funding will be used to expand Future Farm’s range of plant-based meat substitutes into more retail outlets internationally, as well as develop its entire range. This will include the future addition of plant-based dairy products, including a butter alternative.

Founded in 2019 – and known as Fazenda Futuro in its home country of Brazil – Future Farm has seen rapid growth after launching products in the US and UK this year. The brand claims to be seeing incredible growth in Europe, with an annual rate of 960%. The winner of Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas 2020, the brand recently announced former head of Red Bull North America Alexandre Ruberti as CEO of its US business.

“We’re incredibly proud of this investment and those behind it, not only to validate the immense opportunity that exists within the category, but also to mark a new chapter for Future Farm, as we work towards innovating more plant-based offerings to create a portfolio inclusive of meat, seafood, poultry and dairy,” stated Marcos Leta, Founder of Future Farm.

“In order to change the way the world eats, by making slaughterhouses and animal-protein products obsolete, we will continue bringing consumers into the category with quality, variety and flavor, and delivering joy and deliciousness to the experience of plant-based eating,” he added.

