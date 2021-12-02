Green Monday to Raise $100 Million in Collaboration With Bank of America

Green Monday to raise $100 million in funding, believed to be working with Bank of America.

As reported by Bloomberg, sources have indicated that plant-based platform Green Monday is seeking to raise a further $100 million in funding. The news comes after the Hong Kong-based company raised a record $70 million last year, led by leading global investment firm TPG and British conglomerate Swire.

For the planned raise, Green Monday is reported to be working with Bank of America Corp, but details such as the size and timing of the raise have yet to be confirmed. Representatives from Green Monday and Bank of America have declined to comment.

Green Monday in 2021

Earlier this year, Green Monday was named one of China’s 20 most influential startups by Fortune, less than two weeks before it launched a new range of vegan ice creams in Hong Kong. Within the past year, the company has also partnered with 7-Eleven to offer meatless options in over 700 Chinese locations.

In January, Green Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with professional services network Ernst & Young, asking employees to eat a plant-based diet one day a week. The MOU is an attempt to reduce E&Y’s carbon emissions, as the company aims to become carbon neutral.

“We are delighted to be partnering with global leading institutions and investors who share our vision and are aligned in solving some of the planet’s most imminent challenges like climate change, public health and food crises, not only here in Asia but also worldwide,” said David Yeung, Co-Founder and CEO of Green Monday, following the company’s funding round last year.