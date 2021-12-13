GREENFORCE Secures €15M From Prominent Investors

German climate-neutral company GREENFORCE has raised €15 million in an equity round to accelerate growth, international expansion and the continued expansion of its research and development centre in Munich.

GREENFORCE is a vegan food tech company developing, marketing and distributing sustainable meat and dairy alternatives. The company, winner of the 2021 Green Product Award and PETA’s Vegan Food Award, sells vegan Easy-to-Mix products in powder form in e-commerce and food retail with about 8,500 sales outlets so far.

The food tech company also brings prominent investors on board: presenter and entrepreneur Joko Winterscheidt and delicatessen expert and Oktoberfest host Michael Käfer join a significantly oversubscribed private placement alongside renowned institutional investors from Germany and abroad.

Joko Winterscheidt states: “The impact of reducing animal products is enormous. GREENFORCE products alone have already saved over 45,000 tonnes of CO2 and 66 million bathtubs full of water in direct comparison to meat production in the same quantity. With house numbers like that, you get me.”

Michael Käfer adds: “Sustainability is not a passing trend. The demand for sustainable food is growing dynamically, so we need good alternatives to animal products. GREENFORCE has done an excellent job in this area and is driving innovation in the industry.”