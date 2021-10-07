Hope Hummus Acquired by Dairy Brand SAVENCIA

Colorado-based Hope, a leading brand of hummus and other plant-based dips and producer of the #1 organic hummus in the United States, has been acquired by SAVENCIA Fromage & Dairy. The acquisition includes the Hope Foods’ plant in Louisville, CO.

“Our core business remains cheese and dairy products, but we want to develop new offers in the plant-based category with taste differentiation and premium brands. Hope is a strategic fit for us to drive growth in premium natural food products” said Jean-Paul Torris, Chief Executive Officer for Savencia Fromage & Dairy. “Hope enlarges our brands portfolio in the USA into fast growing, ‘better-for-you’ products and provides an excellent opportunity to expand consumer options for great tasting, plant-based products.”

“Hope has always stood for much more than just great-tasting products, it is a mission driven brand” said one of Hope’s founders, Robbie Rech. “We’re thrilled to be partnering this great brand with a company like Savencia, known throughout the world for some of the best-tasting products on the market. We believe this partnership represents a terrific opportunity to realize Hope’s potential for leadership within the plant-based products space.”

