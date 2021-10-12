Hummii Launches Kickstarter Campaign For Healthy Mini Muffins With Upcycled Ingredients

Hummii is a healthy vegan snack brand from the US with a focus on sustainability. The company has recently launched a Kickstarter campaign for its mini muffins, which aim to take on existing products that are similar but less healthy.

The chickpea-based muffins were developed in collaboration with Michelin-starred pastry chef Bethany Costello and various top food scientists. They are free of gluten and the eight most common food allergens, as well as being low in sugar and high in plant-based protein.

But the most notable thing about the muffins is that they are made with highly sustainable ingredients. Hummii uses Outcast Foods’ upcycled fruit powders to flavour its products, and it has also partnered with Nutriati Artesa to source ultra-sustainable chickpea protein and flour. These chickpea products are made using a waterless process, which saves 20 gallons of water per kilogram of protein isolate.

Last year, Whole Foods predicted that both chickpeas and upcycled foods would trend in 2021, and its predictions have been borne out. Companies have developed chickpea-based pizza, chocolate spread, and tofu, along with plant-based foods made from fruit pits and milk alternatives with upcycled sweeteners.

“At Hummii, we truly want to incorporate a sustainable mindset from the ground up with our product development process,” said Tyler Phillips, Founder and Chief Edible Officer. “We are always analyzing what “waste products” can be converted into usable ingredients either with our own production process or that of like-minded brands. We have really been inspired to grow into a leader for this Upcycled movement.”

Share article: share

share

share

email