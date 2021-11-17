Israel’s Animal-Free Real Dairy Startup Imagindairy Completes $13M Seed Round 

Imagindairy, the Israeli food tech company creating dairy milk without cows has announced the completion of a $13 million seed round. Imagindairy creates real milk proteins that are indistinguishable from the conventional counterpart using its proprietary technology.

“Once we reach commercialization, more consumers will be able to enjoy eating animal-free dairy products”

Based on a systems and synthetic biology platform, Imagindairy innovation allows manufacturers to offer cow-free, sustainable milk, and dairy products with all the nutritional values of dairy milk. Imagindairy is reported to be currently collaborating with leading dairy companies to offer a complete range of dairy-free proteins.

Aiming to be in Israeli retail by 2023, Imagindairy feeds microorganisms that are 20 times more efficient than cows at converting feed into food. Offering food system resilience and sustainability, Imagindairy’s technology is based on 15 years of research led by its co-founder and CSO, Tamir Tuller, PhD, a professor at Tel Aviv University. The startup will invest the funds in the expansion of facilities, R&D capacity, and team.

“We are excited to share this news with our partners and colleagues,” stated Eyal Afergan, PhD, co-founder and CEO of Imagindairy. “The market is eager to develop new dairy analogs based on our animal-free proteins. Once we reach commercialization, more consumers will be able to enjoy eating animal-free dairy products. It’s hard for people to make big changes, especially when it comes to the foods they enjoy, but when there’s an alternative with the same flavor and experience that is more aligned to their values, it becomes easy.”

