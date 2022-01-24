Israel’s Redefine Meat Raises $135M for Worldwide Expansion

Redefine Meat, famed for its 3D-printed plant-based whole cuts, has completed a $135 million financing round – one of the largest financing rounds seen by an alt meat company in Israel.

“Redefine Meat is working intensively to realize the vision of building a large worldwide meat company by using advanced technology and not animals”

After recently launching the “world’s first” high-end plant-based whole cuts, Redefine Meat will use the fresh funds to set up production lines in both Israel and the Netherlands. The 3D-printed meat innovator will also expand its collaborations with restaurant chains around the globe. Founded in 2018, the latest round now brings Redefine Meat’s total funding raised to $180 million.

Redefine’s offerings can currently be found on menus in over 200 restaurants in Israel, as well as in the restaurant chain of Michelin chef Marco Pierre White and other acclaimed chefs like Ron Blaauw, Joachim Gerner, and Shahaf Shabtay. Redefine products have also been supplied in canteens of tech giants like Facebook and Google.

Global expansion

The alt-meat company announced the commercial launch of its ‘New-Meat’ series in 2021, while also recently hiring former executives from Nestlé and Unilever as part of its global expansion plans.

“Redefine Meat is working intensively to realize the vision of building a large worldwide meat company by using advanced technology and not animals. Each day the company records major achievements that are changing the food industry, from operating new machinery, new patents, and reaching a growing number of customers who are looking for us on restaurant menus, and we are very proud about all of this,” Redefine Meat Co-Founder and CEO Eshchar Ben-Shitrit told Globes.