KOS, Fastest Growing Plant Protein Brand in US, Secures $12M in Series A

US-based plant-based powerhouse and functional nutrition brand KOS announces it has secured $12 million in Series A round to secure the company’s position as a key player in the plant-based nutrition space and diversify its plant-based footprint.

KOS has plans to diversify its plant-based footprint after closing the round which was led by industry vets and entrepreneurs, Clayton Christopher and Brian Goldberg, with a follow-on investment from early-stage investor Springdale Ventures.

Fastest-Growing Plant-Protein Brand

In 2021, according to SPINS, KOS was the fastest-growing plant-protein brand by total distribution points in the natural channel, which includes specialty retailers and stores like Whole Foods Market. Additionally, KOS secured national retail partners Walmart, CVS and Vitamin Shoppe, bringing total distribution up to 38,500 by year-end, an impressive 470% increase over 2020.

According to KOS, the investment will be utilized to ramp up retail partners, enhance customer awareness, innovate products, enter new service categories, accelerate and expand mission-aligned partnerships. In order to meet the company’s ambitious plans to become an all-encompassing wellness platform fit for any lifestyle, the KOS team is going to be built with those who embody and fuel the plant-based lifestyle.

“We’ve been fans of the KOS brand since it first launched and have watched it develop into something quite special in a very short period. I have been a heavy user of plant-based proteins, tried them all and KOS wins on both taste and nutritional profile,” said Clayton Christopher. “Over time as an investor, you see certain patterns repeat that are clues to a brand’s long-term success and KOS has exhibited many of them. We’re excited to be involved and to support the KOS team in their next chapter of growth.”

Commenting on the cooperation with industry entrepreneurs Clayton Christopher and Brian Goldberg, Allan Stevens, KOS Co-Founder and Co-CEO, states: “We are beyond excited to continue our journey with Clayton Christopher and Brian Goldberg’s involvement. They are incredibly skilled brand operators who have built multiple iconic brands throughout their careers.”

“They have been incredibly helpful from the start, and they bring invaluable experience that will aid us in navigating the coming years,” adds Tony Stahl, KOS Co-Founder and Co-CEO.