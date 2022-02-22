Eighth Day Foods Raises $1 Million for Lupin-Based Protein

Australian alt-protein company Eighth Day Foods has raised $1 million in seed funding for its lupin-based protein LUPREME®. The raise was completed in just two days.

LUPREME is made from unprocessed sweet lupins, which are a rich source of protein, fibre, and other nutrients. Highly versatile, the protein can be used to make a variety of meat alternatives and is significantly cheaper to produce than meat.

Lupins are also extremely sustainable, helping to regenerate the soil as they grow. Currently, 95% of lupins grown are not used for human food, but some of these could be redirected to meet demand.

Recognition and awards

Eighth Day’s lupin-based protein has already received the seal of approval from Scott Findlay, a plant-based chef who has worked for numerous celebrities such as Beyonce and Paul McCartney.

“I’ve been specializing in plant-based recipes since 2004, and I’ve yet to come across anything that is as versatile, delicious, and easy to work with as LUPREME,” Findlay said. “It’s amazing and I can’t wait to be working more with it.”

Additionally, Eighth Day Foods was recognised at the World Plant-Based Awards 2021, winning the Best Plant-Based Protein category.

“We were thrilled when we won the World Plant Based Food Award in New York in December, and to now be able to commercialise and scale faster with this funding is really exciting. We are regularly being told that no other protein tastes as good while being as kind to the planet,” said Roger Drew, inventor of LUPREME and co-founder of Eighth Day Foods.