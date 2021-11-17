Made in Chelsea and YouTube Star Close £1.4M Seed Round for Vegan Clean Kitchen Club

Made in Chelsea reality TV star Verity Bowditch and former YouTube personality Mikey Pearce have closed the seed round funding for their plant-based food brand Clean Kitchen Club. The round raised £1.4 million with a £7.5 million valuation despite being less than 12 months since launching.

“People are waking up to the impact that meat production is having on the environment and need a clear solution” – Verity Bowditch

The plant-based QSR chain currently operates out of five sites in London, selling over 50,000 burgers in its first year and growing 30% month-on-month. The funding and valuation will enable Clean Kitchen Club to expand further with plans to open 40 new sites across the UK as it aims to bring sustainable, plant-based food and carbon-neutral packaging to the mainstream.

As well as opening a flagship store in Soho early next year, the vegan brand is also launching a range of retail products, starting with Clean canned coffees and alt meat products. The funding round saw participation from Clive Sharpe, ex-chairman of Quorn, and Grace Beverley, fitness influencer and business owner.

Mikey Pearce, Co-Founder and CEO of Clean Kitchen Club, commented: “I’m incredibly proud of the team for signing our first investment round and seeing the phenomenal growth Clean Kitchen Club is experiencing every day. The idea for Clean was born from my mother’s vegan bacon sandwich and I decided I needed to create a brand that would provide delicious, accessible plant-based food and bring it to the mainstream. We have big ambitions to be the biggest plant-based food brand in the UK – this is just the start.”

Verity Bowditch, Co-Founder and Head of Sustainability at Clean Kitchen Club, added: “There’s a clear demand for delicious, sustainable protein alternatives. People are waking up to the impact that meat production is having on the environment and need a clear solution – one that also fits easily into their lifestyle. We provide exactly that.”

