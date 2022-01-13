MycoWorks Raises $125M in Series C to Mass Produce Mushroom Leather

MycoWorks, a San Francisco-based biomaterials company, announces the startup has raised $125 million in funding to open a full-scale mycelium leather production plant.

MycoWorks’ Fine Mycelium is a proprietary biotechnology platform that transforms mycelium – the underground root structure of mushrooms – into materials that rival premium animal-based leathers in look, feel and overall performance. The Fine Mycelium process specifically engineers mycelium to grow made-to-order luxury fabric, including its flagship product Reishi, in a fully controlled and scalable process.

Scalability milestones

Based in Union County, SC, MycoWorks’ new facility is modeled on the company’s semi-automated plant in Emeryville, which successfully achieved high production yields within target costs and surpassed a production milestone of 10,000 trays. The new facility is scheduled to begin operating within a year, and will initially be capable of creating several million square feet of Fine Mycelium materials annually.

Led by Prime Movers Lab, with participation from SK Networks, Mirabaud and existing investors, the funding will also go towards expanding MycoWorks’ team and supporting new research, development and innovation.

“What MycoWorks has achieved with its Fine Mycelium platform is not just a breakthrough, it is a revolution for industries that are ripe for change,” said David Siminoff, General Partner at Prime Movers Lab. “This opportunity is massive, and we believe that unrivaled product quality combined with a proprietary, scalable manufacturing process has MycoWorks poised to serve as the backbone of the new materials revolution.”

“MycoWorks makes the only product that we have found that resembles animal leather’s quality, and they are producing it on a highly scalable platform. We are excited to partner to manufacture Fine Mycelium materials on a global scale,” said Ho Jeong Lee, Executive Vice President of SK Networks.

Transforming luxury fashion

In Spring 2021, MycoWorks announced a partnership with French design house Hermes, and says the materials company has secured additional contracts with other leading global fashion brands.

By allowing brands to specify the thickness, weight and drape of Fine Mycelium, MycoWorks’ technology offers designers new possibilities for creating high-quality, luxury materials. As a vertically integrated company, MycoWorks also has enormous potential to transform fashion supply chains by offering increased traceability and minimizing waste.

“We are thrilled to partner with new and returning investors who have deep experience in manufacturing scale-up. MycoWorks’ Fine Mycelium platform produces the world’s highest-quality, leather-like material via a proprietary process that we own and operate,” said Matt Scullin, CEO of MycoWorks. “As the only vertically-integrated biomaterials company in the new materials space, we will use this capital to continue growing our leadership position.”