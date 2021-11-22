Nestlé Leads $4M Investment in California’s Sundial Foods for Vegan Chicken with Skin and Bone

Global food conglomerate Nestlé has invested in Sundial Foods, a Californian plant-based meats company. Specializing in vegan chicken wings which include skin, muscle, and bone, Sundial has completed a $4 million seed round led by Nestlé.

After participating in the Nestlé R&D Accelerator in Lausanne, Switzerland in 2020, Sundial co-branded a product with Nestlé’s plant-based food brand Garden Gourmet and ran a successful test launch in more than 40 retail outlets across Switzerland. Sundial’s proprietary technology allows for the simulation of a whole cut of meat, with a fibrous meat texture, including muscle, and plant-based skin and bone.

Sundial expects its chicken wings to be available in US restaurants in spring 2022, with the company planning to use the new funding to expand its team and commence production for its US launch at the Rutgers Food Innovation Center in Bridgeton, New Jersey.

Nestlé – the world’s largest food company – has been diversifying its funding across the alt protein spectrum and is entering various segments, including alt meat, alt dairy, alt egg, alt seafood, and even cultivated meat.

“Our goal is to make meats that replace the butcher, so our product can be enjoyed as a center-of-plate experience,” commented Sundial co-founder Jessica Schwabach. “We want to give consumers—whether vegetarian, vegan, flexitarian, or meat-eating—a plant-based meat-eating experience that’s interesting, craveable, and versatile.”