North Carolina’s No Evil Foods Receives Bridge Financing From New Protein Fund

North Carolina-based No Evil Foods recently opened a bridge note round of financing to expand its growth strategy. The funds will help to bring long-term stability to No Evil Foods, the first Certified Plastic Negative plant-based meat company, as it looks to grow its environmentally sustainable, socially conscious plant-based food footprint.

The round, led by early-stage alt protein investor Big Idea Ventures, is currently open and No Evil Foods reports that it is seeking additional partners as it pivots into a new stage of growth. The company has nationwide distribution in the natural and traditional retail channels, and will now look to expand distribution partnerships, product launches, and manufacturing strategy.

With a focus on maximum nutrition through its utilization of blended proteins, fermentation, and upcycled ingredients, No Evil Foods became the world’s first Plastic Negative Certified plant-based meat brand in 2020 and is available nationwide in retailers like Whole Foods, Sprouts, and Walmart, as well as co-ops and independents.

“We’re very excited to kick off this current round of investment. As the 2nd fastest growing brand in conventional and 7th ranked brand in natural, No Evil Foods has a lot of potential and momentum to really take off. If you believe food has the power to change lives and think disrupting an industry is fun, then we want to talk to you about our ambitious plans to shape the future for the better,” commented Sadrah Schadel, Chief Creative Officer at No Evil Foods, to vegconomist today.

“This round of bridge financing will support the company through a necessary evolution in our business model, ultimately strengthening the long-term stability of the company. We’ve successfully completed the first step of that pivot and we’re looking forward to growing our community of investors and achieving our goals,” added Mike Woliansky, No Evil Foods CEO.

