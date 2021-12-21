Notpla Seaweed Packaging Raises £10M For Fully Edible, Biodegradable Plastic

Notpla, a seaweed packaging startup, has raised £10 million in Series A funding for its sustainable packaging solution. Named Ooho, the alternative to plastic is an edible and fully biodegradable packaging made of seaweed.

As first reported by Silicon Canals, London-based Notpla will use the fresh funds to grow its manufacturing capacity while developing new innovations, such as a transparent flexible film and a seaweed paper. According to the company, seaweed is one of the planet’s most abundant sources of biomass and its production is highly sustainable.

Seaweed production does not compete with food crops, requires no fertilizer or freshwater, and sequesters carbon dioxide. Founded in 2014 by Rodrigo Garcia Gonzalez and Pierre-Yves Paslier, Notpla’s products easily biodegrade in just 4-6 weeks without the need for industrial composting or special conditions.

The End for Plastic Packaging?

In the EU, the new Single-Use Plastic Directive aims to ban synthetic materials which are a major cause of pollution. Notpla’s Ooho packaging has been used in place of plastic packaging over 500,000 times at major international events such as the London Marathon. The Notpla takeaway box has also entered the market in collaboration with Just Eat in the UK and is now in use at hundreds of restaurants.

Click here to display content from YouTube.

Learn more in YouTube’s privacy policy. Always display content from YouTube

“At Notpla we believe that, ‘Nature knows best’, and we only use naturally occurring materials that have had millions of years to adapt with the rest of the environment. Our new films and seaweed paper are great examples of this principle and are the most sustainable solution in their categories,” commented Co-founder & Co-CEO Paslier.