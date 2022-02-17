Plant-Based Comfort Food Company Boosh Acquires Snack Brand Beanfields

Canada’s female-led plant-based comfort food company Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc. has announced that it executed an asset purchase agreement to acquire all the assets of the fast-growing American vegan snack company Beanfields Inc.

US-based Beanfields produces and sells gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, top eight allergen-free flavored bean-based chips. Its portfolio consists of nine flavors including Black Bean, Sour Cream and Onion, Firey Hot and Nacho flavors.

Operating within the growing Better For You snack category, Beanfields introduced its Grain Free Rings line, which became one of its fastest-selling products, in June 2021. In December of the same year, NOSH recognized Rings as a Best New Product for 2021.

Jim Pakulis, Chief Executive officer for Boosh, commented, “The Beanfields Team did an incredible job building Beanfields into a top-five brand in the category. They led the category with innovation and built a truly differentiated band. Now with Boosh’s resources, infrastructure and capabilities, we expect to help Beanfields grow to its next level.”

“It’s truly an amazing opportunity to have one of the fastest-growing plant-based snack chips and onion rings in both Canada and the US,” states Connie Marples, founder, and president of Boosh. “Beanfields’ packing design, as well as their product lines, are directly in line with our style and philosophy. Like Boosh, Beanfields provides fun, healthy, plant-based options for families to enjoy. We can’t wait to introduce Beanfields as part of the Boosh family at the Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, from March 10th through the 12th.”