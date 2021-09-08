Portland’s CHKN Not Chicken Arrives on US Market Following Series A Round Led By Stray Dog

CHKN Not Chicken, a newly launched producer of shredded, plant-based chicken headquartered in Portland, Oregon, announced today the closing of a Series A round led by Stray Dog Capital. The round also saw participation from David Israel, Founder and CEO of vegan cheese brand Good Planet Foods.

The company is founded by Brian Pope, formerly Chief Growth Officer at Nuun Hydration, which was recently acquired by Nestle Health Sciences. Pope also served as Chief Marketing Officer of Popchips, Neuro Drinks, and Virgin Galactic.



The debut product line, aimed at the food service sector, features three varieties of soy-free, gluten-free shredded CHKN: Naked CHKN, Fiesta CHKN (Mexican spice and citrus), and Zen (Asian spices and ginger).

CHKN Not Chicken reports that it took two years of R&D into its proprietary extrusion, flavor-infusion, and enrobing technology allows the product to replicate the juiciness, texture, and flavor of chicken. The company will leverage the financing to launch its product assortment into retailers across the US and expand partnerships with quick serve and casual restaurants to bring customized products into US food service.

“We are excited to partner with Stray Dog Capital and share their passion for creating a healthier, humane, and more sustainable future,” said Brian Pope. “By creating delicious food that also happens to be plant-based, we believe we can dramatically increase the number of flexitarians in the world who are becoming more mindful of the foods they eat and are looking for options that allow them to create delicious meat-free versions of their favorite recipes.” Says Johnny Ream, Partner at Stray Dog Capital: “The team at CHKN Not Chicken has developed an amazing product, built the key infrastructure that will allow production to scale quickly, and created a brand that resonates with consumers and will help expand the plant-based chicken category.” For more information about CHKN Not Chicken visit www.CHKNnotChicken.com or follow on IG at @CHKNnotChicken.

