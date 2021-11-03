ReGen Ventures Closes $50M Fund for Regenerative Technologies, Portfolio Includes Hide Biotech Cow-Free Leather

ReGen Ventures, the Australian-American early-stage venture fund has announced the close of its $50 million first fund. The capital will be used to partner with companies with a focus on regenerative tech to actively restore climate, planetary, and human health.

ReGen Ventures’ portfolio includes Hide Biotech, a company producing cow-free leather from food waste. Leveraging state-of-the-art protein chemistry and bioengineering technologies, Hide Biotech obtains collagen – the fundamental protein of skin structure – and reassembles it into a biomaterial using patented technologies.

ReGen Ventures works on the thesis that products that are better for people and the planet will capture the massive unmet demand for sustainable products, which the VC fund claims are growing 7x faster than conventional products and command a 40% price premium. This is the first step in ReGen’s mission to move $1bn of capital into the regenerative technology space by 2030. In doing so, the firm hopes to close the $173trn funding gap required to achieve a net-zero economy by 2050.

“Sustainability is an insufficient goal. Regenerative technologies go well beyond incrementally reducing harm by actively restoring ecosystem health,” states Dan Fitzgerald, Founder and Managing Partner at ReGen Ventures.

“We are motivated to partner with founders daring to build companies that will restore our planet,” added Fitzgerald. “This is the greatest imperative and opportunity of our lifetimes. Investing in regenerative technologies will radically change the world for the better and generate enormous value now and for future generations. This is our life’s work.”

