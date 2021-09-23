Sweden’s Hooked Catches a Fresh €3.8 Million For Plant-Based Fish

Hooked Foods announces a raise of €3.8 million euros from investors including Swedish popstar Danny Saucedo. The young brand launched its vegan tuna product, Toonish, into Swedish retail earlier this month, claiming it to be the first 100% plant-based tuna to hit the shelves in Sweden.

Founded in 2019 and a graduate of the ProVeg Incubator, Hooked Foods is on a mission to counteract overfishing and the associated sustainability issues created in the conventional fishing industry. “Our goal is clear: we want to contribute to a sustainable future and give more people the opportunity to eat good food without damaging marine life. The future is Hooked.”

The fresh funds will be used to accelerate product innovation and international expansion. A plant-based salmon is in development for the brand’s follow-up launch, which Hooked claims will be the first vegan shredded salmon on the market.

Co-founder Tom Johansson states: “Overfishing is one of the most urgent environmental challenges we face today. The big nets of fishing boats also trap plants and animals, such as turtles and dolphins, leading to a growing number of animals killed and a negative impact on marine life.”

“We are excited to support one of the trailblazers in the European plant-based seafood scene. We were impressed with what Tom, Emil and Peter have managed to achieve in such a short amount of time and look forward to supporting them on their journey to alleviate the strain on our oceans’ resources and provide consumers with healthier and great-tasting products.”

“We’re very pleased that Brightly Ventures, Oyster Bay Venture Capital and artist Danny Saucedo want to join our journey towards a more sustainable marine ecosystem. The funds will chiefly be used to further expand our presence in Sweden, scale up the team and accelerate product development.

