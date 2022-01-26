Unovis Asset Management Closes Oversubscribed €146M Fund

As reported by Forbes, alt-protein-focused venture capital firm Unovis Asset Management has closed an oversubscribed €146 million ($166 million) second fund. Participants included Fuji Oil, Credit Suisse, and Invest-NL.

Known simply as Fund II, the fund is over three times as large as Unovis’ previous $45 million fund New Crop Capital Trust. Some of the companies this capital was deployed to, such as Beyond Meat and Oatly, are no longer part of Unovis’ portfolio following their IPOs.

So far, Unovis Asset Management has invested in 63 companies, with an average deal size of $14.95 million. With the new capital secured, the firm intends to expand its portfolio of alt-protein companies and support R&D between portfolio brands.

Rushing to the exit

Unovis Chief Investment Officer Chris Kerr told Forbes that the firm’s investment process would remain the same for the second fund, with impact as a bigger driver than transactions. But he also cautioned that many alt-protein companies are rushing prematurely towards IPOs, when they should be taking the time to establish themselves first if they aim to make meaningful changes to the food system.

Kerr emphasised that rather than falling for the hype surrounding some startups, Unovis would pay attention to a company’s potential to make a positive impact on society while also performing well financially.

“The idea that the expected near-term exit for food startups is an IPO is a new concept, and M&A was where a good company focused its compass,” he told Forbes. “Rarely do food companies deserve to be unicorns unless they’ve actually spent the time to establish themselves deeply into the food system.”

A global visionary

In addition to his role as CIO of Unovis, Chris Kerr is also the co-founder of alt-seafood brand Good Catch and an investment manager at venture capital fund New Crop Capital (overseen by Unovis). In December, Kerr was named a UBS Global Visionary for his work with Good Catch, along with co-founder Chad Sarno. He has now helped to launch and fund a range of plant-based companies, including Beyond Meat, Daiya, Alpha Foods, and NUMU.

“Right now, the [plant-based] market is ahead of the curve,” Kerr told Elysabeth Alfano on the Plant Based Business Hour. “The market is asking for more and more. And we’re trying very hard to fuel the innovation that will satisfy that demand.”