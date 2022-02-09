Upfield Unveils Strategic Partnership with UK Vegan Egg Leader OGGS 

Upfield to enter into strategic partnership with OGGS, with minority stake in the UK-based egg alternative and vegan bakery

Upfield, the world’s largest producer of plant-based spreads and owner of brands including Flora and Violife, has partnered with OGGS – one of the UK’s first and largest alt egg brands. The move looks to solidify Upfield’s position as a global leader in sustainable plant-based alternatives and includes Upfield taking a minority stake in Alternative Foods, the OGGS parent company.

Alternative Foods launched in 2019, offering a range of bakery products and liquid egg alternatives including OGGS Aquafaba, a patented liquid egg alternative, as well as Scrambled OGGS. The company calculates that it has saved over 2.2 million eggs being used in cooking and baking so far, saving enough CO2e to drive around the world 81 times. The brand also recently partnered with restaurant chain Bella Italia to launch vegan carbonara and chocolate pudding menu items.



Upfield and OGGS will work together to accelerate the growth of the alt egg products by leveraging Upfield’s global distribution network and food service channel, Upfield Professional. The partnership will also enable further R&D innovation in liquid egg alternatives and the plant-based protein category through collaboration with Upfield’s state-of-the-art Food Science Centre.

“With Upfield as a partner, we can scale up distribution and awareness of our OGGS Egg Alternative range; Aquafaba and Scrambled OGGS and create positive change faster than we can achieve on our own”, commented Founder and CEO of Alternative Foods Hannah Carter.