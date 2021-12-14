The Urgent Company Acquires Coolhaus Ice Cream to Make Brand 100% Animal-Free

The Urgent Company purchased Coolhaus for an undisclosed amount and plans to transition the ice cream to Perfect Day’s fermented dairy

The Urgent Company, the consumer products label owned by Perfect Day Foods, announced it has acquired Coolhaus, a top-selling, woman-led ice cream brand sold in over 6,000 stores.

The landmark move means both companies will merge resources and structures, and The Urgent Company intends to fully transition Coolhaus into an animal-free brand using Perfect Day’s dairy proteins in the coming months. The agreement marks the first time The Urgent Company or Perfect Day has acquired a conventional food brand with the intention of completely shifting it to animal-free ingredients.

According to Forbes, Coolhaus CEO Natasha Case and The Urgent Company’s Paul Kollesoff have been in talks for a possible deal since earlier this year, and Case will stay on as The Urgent Company’s President of Brand Experience. In spite of the transition, Coolhaus stated the line of dairy-free, plant-based ice creams it currently sells will remain unchanged.

Coolhaus now joins several other brands in The Urgent Company’s portfolio that feature animal-free dairy protein: Brave Robot (ice cream), Modern Kitchen (cream cheese), and the California Performance Co. (sports nutrition powder.)

Growing Leader in the Dairy Aisle

The Urgent Company was launched by Perfect Day Foods in 2020 to create consumer-facing products with the startup’s fermented dairy proteins. Seeking to become a leader in the dairy aisle, The Urgent Company steadily released groundbreaking new brands and products throughout the second half of 2021.

In September, the company announced Brave Robot’s ice cream had sold over one million pints, become a top category growth driver and secured placement in 5,000 stores. In October, it officially entered the cheese category with Modern Kitchen’s range of cream cheeses. And in November, the company collaborated with Natreve to release the world’s first ready-to-mix whey protein made without animals.

A Shared Passion

Coolhaus’ premium ice cream pints and sandwiches can be found in thousands of stores nationwide, including Walmart, Whole Foods, Thrive Market, and Kroger. In 2018, it announced a new line of 13 vegan flavors created from peas, brown rice, and cocoa butter.

The Urgent Company’s Kollesoff told Forbes: “After the transition to animal-free dairy is complete, the only change Coolhaus fans can expect is reduction in the environmental impact from the products they already know and love…We came together out of a shared passion for more sustainable, equitable food for future generations and are committed to using this acquisition as an opportunity to amplify missions in this exciting next chapter for both companies.”