Veg Capital Invests in Plant Alternative, Pioneer of Frozen Indian “Shicken” Curries

Veg Capital, the UK vegan investment fund, has invested in plant-based frozen meal service Plant Alternative. Producers of the highly realistic “Shicken”, Plant Alternative creates vegan alternatives to a wide range of Indian food favorites and offers a DTC service.

“We think there is a real opportunity for frozen Indian meals in the curry-loving UK market and beyond” – Matthew Glover, Veg Capital

Founded by head chef Satvinder Bains, Plant Alternative will be teaming up with Veg Capital to strategize scale-up through food service, retail, and export. A deal with a major UK retailer is expected to be made soon.

After discovering the Shicken products and being highly impressed by the quality, Veg Capital’s Managing Director Matthew Glover knew the fund had to invest in Satvinder’s labor-of-love company. The Shicken range is currently available via the Plant Alternative website and comes in compostable packaging with fully recyclable paper sleeves.

“Absolutely Blown Away”

Veg Capital, launched by Veganuary founder Glover, is a non-profit vegan investment fund which donates all profits to animal charities. The fund recently collaborated with Sweden’s Kale United, to invest in Brandplant – a Netherlands distributor of plant-based products – as well as completing a significant investment in Clive’s Purely Plants – the Devon-based producer of organic, plant-based pies.

“Since discovering the Shicken range, and being absolutely blown away by how good the dishes were, I contacted the founder Satvinder to see if Veg Capital could invest. The sauces are better than restaurant quality, in my opinion, and my meat-eating friends couldn’t believe the pieces weren’t real chicken. We think there is a real opportunity for frozen Indian meals in the curry-loving UK market and beyond. You can guarantee that at any given time my freezer is fully stocked with Satvinder’s creations!” stated Veg Capital’s Managing Director Matthew Glover.

“It is so humbling that Matthew is a such a big fan of our products and sees their potential to seriously disrupt the global meat-based Indian food market, starting with our Shicken range,” added Plant Alternative Founder Satvinder Bains.

